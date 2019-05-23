CHICAGO — The number of nonfarm jobs increased in 10 of Illinois’ metropolitan areas, remained the same in one and decreased in three, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
Data also show unemployment rates increased over-the-year in April in 11 Illinois metropolitan areas, decreased in one, and was unchanged in two.
“Job growth remains strong in most areas of the state, which is encouraging more Illinoisans to enter the labor force,” said Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes. “This administration is working to continue this growth by providing workers with the training they need and restoring fiscal responsibility in state government.”
Illinois businesses added jobs in 10 metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.6%, +1,500), Peoria (+2.0%, +3,400), Lake-Kenosha (+1.8%, +7,700) and Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights (+58,300 or +1.6%).
The metro areas showing the largest over-the-year decrease in total nonfarm jobs were Bloomington (-1.1%, -1,000), Danville (-0.4%, -100) and the Illinois section of St. Louis (-0.3%, -800).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included manufacturing (11 of 14), leisure and hospitality (11 of 14), mining and construction (10 of 14), government (9 of 14) and education and health services (8 of 14).
Nonseasonally adjusted data compares April 2019 with April 2018. The nonseasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4 percent in April 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in April 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Area employers advertised for 6,200 positions in April, and about 78 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board, which is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers need more workers than the “help wanted” advertising indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not post advertised job openings.
Champaign-Urbana MSA
The nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in April 2019 from 3.6 percent in April 2018 in the Champaign-Urbana Metropolitan Service Area, which includes Ford County.
Nonfarm employment remained unchanged compared with last April.
Employment gains over the year were posted in government (+700), leisure and hospitality (+200), mining and construction (+200), other services (+100), financial activities (+100) and information (+100).
Declines were reported in education and health services (-600), wholesale trade (-400), retail trade (-200), manufacturing (-100) and transportation, warehousing and utilities (-100).