CHICAGO — The unemployment rates for Ford and Iroquois counties were below year-ago levels in June, as jobless rates decreased in all 14 of Illinois’ metropolitan areas when compared with June 2018.
Data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Illinois Department of Employment Security show Ford County had an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in June 2019, down from 5.2 a year earlier, while Iroquois County’s jobless rate was 3.4 percent last month, down from 4.2 percent a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the Champaign-Urbana Metropolitan Service Area — which includes Ford County — had an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent last month, down from 5 percent in June 2018.
“Job growth is reaching all corners of Illinois, and this administration is acting boldly to build upon that momentum,” said Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes. “On the strength of a bipartisan budget and capital bill, Illinois is once again investing in its roads, bridges and universities to create an economy that supports working families.”
In the Champaign-Urbana Metropolitan Service Area, non-farm employment increased by 2,100 jobs compared to last June. Employment gains over the year were posted in leisure and hospitality (+1,600), government (+800), professional and business services (+200), information (+200) and mining and construction (+200). Declines were reported in education and health services (-400), wholesale trade (-200), manufacturing (-100), retail trade (-100) and transportation, warehousing and utilities (-100).
Illinois businesses added jobs in 11 metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in Carbondale-Marion (+2.9 percent, +1,600), Lake-Kenosha (+2.6 percent, +11,200) and Peoria (+2.3 percent, +4,000). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division was up (+63,500 or +1.7 percent).
The only metro areas showing over-the-year decreases in total nonfarm jobs were Danville (-1.1 percent, -300), the Illinois section of St. Louis MSA (-0.7 percent, -1,600) and Kankakee (-0.2 percent, -100).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included professional and business services (11 of 14), leisure and hospitality (10 of 14), mining and construction (nine of 14), manufacturing (eight of 14), education and health services (eight of 14) and government (eight of 14).
The nonseasonally adjusted Illinois unemployment rate was 4 percent in June 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in June 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak.
The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.