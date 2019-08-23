CHICAGO — The unemployment rates in Ford and Iroquois counties decreased in July when compared with year-ago levels, as Ford County’s rate stood at 4.4 percent, down from 5.1 percent a year earlier, and Iroquois County’s rate was 3.7 percent, down from 4 percent in July 2018.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate decreased in July in 11 Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in two when compared with data from the previous July, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In the Champaign-Urbana Metropolitan Service Area, which includes Ford County, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in July 2019 from 4.9 percent in July 2018.
In the Champaign-Urbana MSA, non-farm employment increased by 1,700 jobs compared with the previous July. Employment gains over the year were posted in government (+700), leisure and hospitality (+700), education and health services (+400), professional and business services (+100), information (+100) and mining and construction (+100). Declines were reported in manufacturing (-100), wholesale trade (-100), retail trade (-100) and transportation, warehousing and utilities (-100).
Illinois businesses added jobs in all 14 metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.3%, +1,300), Lake-Kenosha (+2.3%, +9,900), Danville (+2.2%, +600) and Rockford (+2.0%, +3,000). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division was up (+1.3% or +47,700).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included leisure and hospitality (13 of 14), mining and construction (10 of 14), government (nine of 14), manufacturing (eight of 14), professional and business services (eight of 14) and education and health services (eight of 14).
The non-seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.2 percent in July 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4 percent in July 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.