GIBSON CITY — Billie Jo Denny was present at Monday’s meeting of the Gibson City Council to seek the city’s cooperation with bus transportation to this week’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser event.
Denny said the fundraiser for the proposed Ed Day Memorial Skatepark “is still going strong,” and this week’s jackpot exceeds $102,000. She said attendance at the weekly drawing is far exceeding parking availability at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.
To help with the parking shortage, two school bus drivers have volunteered their services and buses to transport patrons to the Kruse Center from various other parking lots, including those at The Sand Trap, the downtown Farmer’s Market area and Railside Golf Course.
City officials agreed to cooperate by providing orange cones to mark off a bus lane at the Kruse Center.
Grant application authorized
Former alderman Jan Hall said she will deliver a completed grant application to Springfield this week for up to $2.5 million in assistance to build a new outdoor municipal swimming pool.
The application is being made to the Park and Recreational Facility Construction (PARC) Grant Program that is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Hall said a signed resolution from the city council is “one of many forms” required for the application. She said the resolution attests the council is aware and supportive of the project.
Hall said the grant is due Jan. 21, and grant awards will be announced in June.
Payment approved
Aldermen voted unanimously to approve a payment not to exceed $800 as part of property improvements that owner Carey Davis plans to make at 627 E. 7th St.
Mayor Dan Dickey said the property improvement project guidelines allow a property owner to be paid up to $5,000 for demolition costs plus the costs of one Dumpster.
Since Davis plans to do the demolition work with his own equipment, Dickey suggested the council approve payment for the two Dumpsters needed at $400 each.
Davis is a partner in AHW LLC, an area John Deere dealership.
Harvest Fest dates set
Kelli Petersen told council members that this year’s Harvest Fest is slated for Sept. 11-12. As with the date, hours will be similar to last year.
Council members unanimously approved the date for the annual downtown event sponsored by the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce.