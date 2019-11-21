GILMAN — The Iroquois West school board has hired a superintendent to begin July 1, 2020.
At the Nov. 18 board meeting, the board hired Angelo Lekkas, who is currently the high school principal in the Genoa-Kingston Community Unit School District 424 and is in his 18th year in education.
Iroquois West’s interim superintendent, Robert Bagby, will continue leading the district until Lekkas begins his duties there.
Also at the meeting, three parents of seniors approached the board asking for a change in regards to the district’s policy on overnight trips. Bagby said the senior class wants to have an overnight trip to Wisconsin Dells. A decision is expected at the next meeting.
Also, Bagby presented a tentative 2019 tax levy. “The goal is to cut 2.5 cents,” Bagby said. There will be a public hearing regarding the levy at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 16.
The board also raised the minimum wage according to the law.