WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued when Robert Nichols, 51, of Gibson City, was driving east on County Road 1400 North, near County Road 700 East, and his vehicle collided with a deer that entered the roadway, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle, on Thursday, Sept. 5.
➜ Vernon Haskins, 53, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance on Monday, Sept. 2.
➜ Dustin Loveless, 37, of Rankin, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Vermilion County warrant for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Sunday, Sept. 1.
➜ Dora Martinez, 59, of Ashkum, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for battery on Sunday, Sept. 1.
➜ Steven Myers, 34, of Ashkum, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, Sept. 1, to begin serving a 30-day jail sentence he received for domestic battery.
➜ Roger Thompson, 38, of Woodland, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of a controlled substance on Friday, Aug. 30.
➜ Joseph Jessie, 32, of Milford, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of a controlled substance on Friday, Aug. 30.
➜ Gage Fouse, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, Aug. 30.