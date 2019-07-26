WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ A 16-year-old boy from Watseka was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka and later air-lifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Thursday, July 25. The accident occurred when the juvenile was driving west on County Road 2150 North, near the intersection with County Road 2500 East, and veered off to the westbound shoulder of the road. He then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to enter a ditch to the east of the road, where it overturned multiple times.
➜ Louis J. Griggs, 29, of Chicago, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Thursday, July 25.
➜ Jerry D. Hebert, 57, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a violation of an order of protection on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Neil J. McClanahan, 42, of Thawville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Kevin L. Murry, 32, of Thawville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Jarque M. Williams, 24, of Crescent City, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal damage to property on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Melissa A. Morefield, 30, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Ford County warrant for criminal trespass to property on Wednesday, July 24.
➜ Timothy D. Felton, 18, of Champaign, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of another person’s credit card on Tuesday, July 23.