WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Devin A. McNeely, 32, of Woodland, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
➜ Joshua Jones, 36, of Thomasboro, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for harassment through electronic communication on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Chicago and McKinley streets in Milford on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The accident occurred when Norman L. Doud, 87, of Milford, was trying to turn onto Chicago Street and his vehicle collided with one being driven by Brian L. Anderson, 52, of Milford, causing more than $1,500 in damages to each vehicle.