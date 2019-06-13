WATSEKA — Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers announced that 2018 real estate tax statements have been mailed to Iroquois County landowners.
The deadline to pay the first installment without penalty is July 16. The second installment is due Sept. 16.
After the due dates, a 1 ½ percent penalty is added each month it remains unpaid, according to Illinois law. Taxpayers must include their tax bill when paying or a $1 fee will be charged.
Taxes can be paid at the treasurer’s office at the Administrative Center in Watseka, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is also a drop box at the Administrative Center to allow taxpayers to drop off their payments during non-office hours.
Taxpayers may also pay their taxes by mail or at any bank in Iroquois County.
Taxpayers paying in person at the treasurer’s office or at a bank should bring their entire bill if they would like a receipt. Upon payment, the appropriate stub of the bill will be removed and then the date will be stamped on the back of the remaining part of the tax bill. Taxpayers who would like to mail their payment and wish to have a receipt must enclose the entire bill, plus a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Credit card payments are accepted by phone and online starting June 17. To verify the payment amount, taxpayers may call the treasurer’s office first at 815-432-6985. Then they will be given the Government Payment Service phone number, website address, the pay location and authorization codes. The Government Payment Service’s phone number and the website is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to receive payments. Fees will be added based on the amount charged; there is a minimum service fee, and all fees are paid to and kept by the Government Payment Service.
Members of any U.S. Armed Forces Reserve unit can defer their real estate tax payment until 180 days after they return from active duty. This option is available if they are called to active duty for deployment outside the continental U.S. and if they are on active duty on the due date of any installment of taxes.
Questions about exemptions, assessed valuations or address changes should be directed to the assessment office at 815-432-6978. Questions regarding tax rates should be directed to the county clerk’s Office at 815-432-6960. Questions about tax statements should be directed to the treasurer’s office at 815-432-6985.