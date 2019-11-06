WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Joshua Morales, 26, of Manteno, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of methamphetamine on Saturday, Nov. 2.
➜ Justin A. Sellars, 25, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police for manufacture and delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis and on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Friday, Nov. 1.
➜ Najee T. Benjamin, 32, of Waukegan, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Friday, Nov. 1.
➜ James F. Bloomfield, 42, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on two Vermilion County warrants on Friday, Nov. 1.
➜ James R. Nelson, 34, of Onarga, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Nov. 1, to begin serving a 60-day sentence he received for aggravated domestic battery.
➜ Kurtis J. Simpson, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft and forgery on Friday, Nov. 1.
➜ Michael T. Wazal, 46, of Las Vegas, Nev., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery on Friday, Nov. 1.