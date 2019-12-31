WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Dale T. West, 64, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin serving a 10-weekend sentence for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Friday, Dec. 27.
➜ Jorge W. Dickenson, 29, no address listed, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
➜ Nathan M. Hansen, 21, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police for domestic battery on Monday, Dec. 23.
➜ Christopher T. McCorkle, 30, of Kankakee, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery on Saturday, Dec. 21.
➜ Clarence Callahan, 20, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police for possession of methamphetamine on Friday, Dec. 20.
➜ Jonathan R. Sayler, 22, of Danville, was arrested by Milford police on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Friday, Dec. 20.
➜ Cory M. Rutan, 36, of Lafayette, Ind., was arrested by Milford police on an Iroquois County warrant on Wednesday, Dec. 18.