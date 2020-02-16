Iroquois County Clerk Lisa Fancher announced recently she is looking for individuals willing to work as Election Judges on Election Day, March 17, according to information provided.
There is a need for both Republican and Democratic election judges in all areas of the county. Election judges are responsible for opening and closing the polling place, for all voting materials, ensuring all votes are cast in secret, instructing voters, offering assistance to disabled voters, maintaining order of the polling place, etc.
Election judges are paid $120 per day, plus additional for attending training. For more information please call the Election Department staff at the county clerk’s office at: (815) 432-6960.