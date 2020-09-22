This is the time of year when co-directors Denise Wall, Erik Parmenter and Jessica Fehland, would be organizing December's Iroquois County Christmas Cantata; however, after much contemplation and discussion, the group has canceled this year's performances.
The 2020 Cantata would have been the 45th presentation of the Christmas program, for which the choir is made up of singers from throughout Iroquois County. The group would generally present five performances, which also feature a children's choir.
