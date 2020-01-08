WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Board is expected to take care of fertilizer bids for the county’s farm ground at its next meeting.
Three bids were opened during the Jan. 6 meeting of the board’s management services committee. However, it was found that not all of the bids included paying prevailing wage for the work to be done.
Committee Chairman Lyle Behrends said that on Dec. 31 he answered a call from someone asking if prevailing wage needed to be paid by those submitting bids to do the work. Behrends said prevailing wage needs to be paid to the truck driver and the one doing the fertilizer spreading.
Behrends said he tried to get a hold of those companies the county had previously contacted requesting bids. Behrends said he did not get to talk to everyone. Of the three bids, one did not include the cost of paying the prevailing wage.
“I know it’s a pain, but everybody needs to know that,” said committee member Sherry Johnson, recommending the accepting of a bid be tabled.
The matter was tabled until the next full board meeting to give one of the bidders time to get the updated information, and for it to decide if it still wants to be a contender in the bidding.
Other business
Also at the committee meeting:
➜ Behrends said that Maintenance Supervisor Chris Drake will begin looking at what is needed in the county buildings’ restrooms to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and he said he will be doing the appropriate measuring. One change which may be done is turning the janitor’s closet into a handicapped-assessable family restroom. The county will get pricing for what is required to be done, and the expense can be budgeted for fiscal year 2021, he said.
➜ Drake said the previous month was “smooth sailing” at the administrative building. Drake noted that Workforce Development will be adding to its renting within the building as it will use another office, increasing its space.
➜ Drake said there were a few maintenance issues in the jail/courthouse in the previous month. Drake said there was a security camera needing to be replaced. Plus, there was a washing machine at the jail needing to be fixed, but it was under a service contract. The dumbwaiter needs the attention of Otis to get repaired, he added. Drake said the back-door project at the jail has begun, but there are a few “tweaks” he wants to get done before calling it finished.
➜ Drake said he will be keeping good records of what is done regarding snow removal this season to better gauge what will be needed next year, or if it would be more cost effective to contract the work out. He said he will pay close attention to the number of days extra help was needed and the amount of salt used for ice. He said there were three snows last month: Dec. 11, 16 and 31. On two of those days he needed to use a new employee hired for aid in snow removal. He also said he purchased a walk-behind salt spreader to use.
➜ Behrends said contracts for garbage removal, electricity and natural gas will expire in July, so lettings will need to be done soon.