PAXTON — Five years ago, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School had an unprecedented 10 valedictorians atop its graduating class.
This year, there was just one.
The class of 2019 was the first to be affected by the school board’s decision last June to implement new guidelines for honoring PBL High School’s top graduates — guidelines that ensure only one valedictorian and one salutatorian for each class.
“When we’re recognizing 10 percent of our senior class as valedictorian, it doesn’t really hold the meaning it should,” PBL High School Principal Travis Duley said, “and I think the board had the same thought process, as well.”
Prior to Friday night’s graduation ceremony, in which Cheyenne Wise was honored as the lone valedictorian, PBL High School usually had multiple valedictorians each year, as numerous students in each class achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
Because there are no weighted grades at PBL High School — as there are at nearby Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School — it is not possible to achieve higher than a 4.0 GPA at PBL, leaving several students tied academically atop each class.
The 2018 graduating class had 96 students, with nine taking top honors with a 4.0 GPA. The number of valedictorians was even higher in 2014, when a record 10 seniors earned perfect 4.0 GPAs.
“Since I took over as principal, I think the least number we had tied with a 4.0 GPA at the end of a school year was six,” Duley said.
All that changed with the school board’s approval of the new selection criteria in June 2018. Today, PBL High School selects only one valedictorian based on GPA and SAT test scores, with the latter used as a tie-breaker. If multiple students tie for the best GPA, their scores from the SAT test administered during their junior year are used as a tie-breaker, Duley said.
Entering the 2018-19 school year, five seniors were tied atop the class with perfect GPAs, Duley said, and four remained tied at the end of the school year.
That led to the school using the four students’ SAT scores to determine the valedictorian and salutatorian, Duley said.
Among those seniors tied with 4.0 GPAs, Wise had the best SAT score — 1,220 — to be named valedictorian. With the second-best SAT score — 1,180 — was Andrew Swanson, who was named salutatorian.
Duley said he likes the change.
“I think it’s all a matter of what your definition of valedictorian and salutatorian are,” Duley said, “and to me, I want us to try and recognize our best and our brightest with those recognitions, and I think this helps us do it.”