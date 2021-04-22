WATSEKA, ILLINOIS - Iroquois Memorial Hospital is inviting the community to participate in its celebration of National Day of Prayer, according to a news release.
At 8 a.m. May 6 participants will meet at the IMH flagpole on the corner of 4th Street and East Fairman Avenue in celebration of National Day of Prayer.
The Watseka American Legion Post 23 will be raising the flag to start our ceremony with the Rev. John Franklin, Iroquois Memorial Hospice chaplain coordinator/bereavement co-coordinator, along with pastors from Trinity Church, Faith Lutheran Church,
Centennial Christian Church, Milford Christian Church, First Christian Church, St. Edmund Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church, who will be leading prayer time. National Day of prayer was proclaimed a day of prayer for the nation in 1952. This year’s theme is “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Masks will be required at this event. For more information regarding Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s celebration of National Day of Prayer, please contact Iroquois Memorial Hospice Chaplain Coordinator/Bereavement Co coordinator, the Rev. John Franklin at 815-432-0185.