ASHKUM – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 Commander, Captain Don Aaron Harsy, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Kankakee, Iroquois, and Ford Counties on June 16.
These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
The results are as follows:
- Occupant Restraint Violations: 1
- Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations: 0
- Speeding Citations and Warnings: 32
- Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings: 1
- Total Citations: 28
- Total Written Warnings: 15
Driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted, and buckled up will save your life and the lives of many others. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.