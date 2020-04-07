We all have a part to play to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As we deal with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have also had many requests from individuals and businesses within the community who want to support health care workers. We’ve been humbled by the generosity of our communities and their willingness to encourage health care workers on the frontline of this pandemic.
How individuals can help:
• Prevent the spread of infection. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth – especially with unwashed or unsanitized hands. Avoid handshakes and hugs, and practice physical distancing.
• Donate blood. To schedule a donation with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, call (800) 217-4483, visit bloodcenter.org or download the mobile app available at bloodcenter.org/app.
• Donate supplies. OSF HealthCare is accepting supplies of masks, respirators, gloves, disposable gowns, wipes, thermometers and hand sanitizer.
• Make masks. We are also accepting donations of handmade, non-clinical masks. Instructions are available at osfhealthcare.org/covid19/give. Masks can be packaged in bundles of 25 and placed in a zip-close bag for delivery.
Masks and other supplies can be dropped off at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center donation tent or OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center at the front lobby entrance.
For bulk or large donations, individuals are encouraged to reach out to us via phone at (309) 624-5840 or email SupportOSF@osfhealthcare.org. To see a full list of acceptable donations and drop off locations, visit osfhealthcare.org/covid19/give