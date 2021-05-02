Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.