WATSEKA — To help reduce the spread of the flu, Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka has implemented temporary visitor restrictions.
The following visitor restrictions are in place at the 25-bed hospital:
➜ Visitors under 18 years old are not allowed to visit.
➜ No more than two visitors are allowed per patient.
➜ Visitors with flu-like symptoms should refrain from visiting. If visits must occur, visitors will be required to wear a mask.
➜ Visitors of patients who are in isolation must check in at the nurses’ station.
➜ To prevent the spread of germs, visitors are asked to wash their hands before and after seeing their loved one.