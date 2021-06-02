Listen to this article

May 27

Violation of Order Protection

Date/Time of Incident: 5/25/21 11:52am

Location: 500 blk E Main St

Date/Time of Arrest: 5/27/21 9:07pm

Location of Arrest: 100 blk W Main St

Complainant: 67 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Bailee Cannon (21) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers took a report from complainant about Ms. Cannon violating an order of protection. Officers were unable to locate her at the time of report. They later found her and she was arrested on charges. She was taken to HPD to be processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

May 28

Nothing to Report

May 29

Nothing to Report

May 30

Criminal Damage to Property, Trespassing

Time: 4:49pm

Location: 300 blk N 8th Av

Complainant: 63 year old Hoopeston male

Details: HPD responded to the above location in reference to a criminal damage report. Unknown suspect information. An investigation continues.

Fire Call

Time: 8:47pm

Location: 115 E Orange Av, Casey’s

Details: HFD responded to the report of the smell of electric wires burning. Fire department cleared scene after checking the building with thermal camera.

May 31

Possession of Stolen Vehicle, No Valid Driver’s License

Time: 1:08am

Location: 900 blk E McNeil

Complainant: 55 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: 16 year old Hoopeston female

Details: HPD was called to the above location for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located a couple of blocks away with the juvenile inside. A computer check revealed the subject had an instructional permit only. She was taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Traffic Accident (Hit and Run)

Time: 8:01pm

Location: W Main St/S 7th Ave

Unit #1: unknown

Unit #2: 98 Buick LeSabre driven by Israel Green (M) (31) of Hoopeston

Details: Driver of #2 was traveling east on W Main near S 7th Ave and driver of Unit #1 was traveling west on W Main St. Driver of Unit #1 made a sudden turn onto S 7th Av striking Unit #2. Unit #1 left the area without speaking to officers. No injuries were reported and Unit #2 was insured. An investigation continues.

June 1

Theft of a Lawn Jockey

Time: 9:20am

Location: 800 E Washington

Complainant: 57 Year Old (F) of Hoopeston

Details: Complainant reports that an unauthorized subject removed a lawn jockey from the property.

Traffic Accident (PD)

Time: 11:45am

Location: 400 block of East Washington

Unit #1: 2016 Dodge Journey Driven by: Dion R. Merrill (F) (39) of Hoopeston

Unit #2: 2012 GMC Acadia Parked by: Bridget Strawser (F) (27) of Hoopeston

Details: Unit #2 was parked and unattended in front of the above location. When unit #1 struck the drivers rear of the car. Unit #1 was traveling westbound on East Washington got distracted and struck Unit #2. Unit #1 was disabled due to damage to the front passenger tire and was towed from the scene by Carnaghi’s Towing. Unit #2 stayed parked as they are awaiting instruction from the insurance company.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 9:29pm

Location: 100 blk S 3rd St

Arrested: Shai Anne Arseneau (F) (24) of Watseka

Details: HPD stopped the vehicle Ms. Arseneau was driving for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding Macon County warrant. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was released with a Notice to Appear and court date.

