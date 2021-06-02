May 27
Violation of Order Protection
Date/Time of Incident: 5/25/21 11:52am
Location: 500 blk E Main St
Date/Time of Arrest: 5/27/21 9:07pm
Location of Arrest: 100 blk W Main St
Complainant: 67 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Bailee Cannon (21) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers took a report from complainant about Ms. Cannon violating an order of protection. Officers were unable to locate her at the time of report. They later found her and she was arrested on charges. She was taken to HPD to be processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
May 28
Nothing to Report
May 29
Nothing to Report
May 30
Criminal Damage to Property, Trespassing
Time: 4:49pm
Location: 300 blk N 8th Av
Complainant: 63 year old Hoopeston male
Details: HPD responded to the above location in reference to a criminal damage report. Unknown suspect information. An investigation continues.
Fire Call
Time: 8:47pm
Location: 115 E Orange Av, Casey’s
Details: HFD responded to the report of the smell of electric wires burning. Fire department cleared scene after checking the building with thermal camera.
May 31
Possession of Stolen Vehicle, No Valid Driver’s License
Time: 1:08am
Location: 900 blk E McNeil
Complainant: 55 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: 16 year old Hoopeston female
Details: HPD was called to the above location for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located a couple of blocks away with the juvenile inside. A computer check revealed the subject had an instructional permit only. She was taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Traffic Accident (Hit and Run)
Time: 8:01pm
Location: W Main St/S 7th Ave
Unit #1: unknown
Unit #2: 98 Buick LeSabre driven by Israel Green (M) (31) of Hoopeston
Details: Driver of #2 was traveling east on W Main near S 7th Ave and driver of Unit #1 was traveling west on W Main St. Driver of Unit #1 made a sudden turn onto S 7th Av striking Unit #2. Unit #1 left the area without speaking to officers. No injuries were reported and Unit #2 was insured. An investigation continues.
June 1
Theft of a Lawn Jockey
Time: 9:20am
Location: 800 E Washington
Complainant: 57 Year Old (F) of Hoopeston
Details: Complainant reports that an unauthorized subject removed a lawn jockey from the property.
Traffic Accident (PD)
Time: 11:45am
Location: 400 block of East Washington
Unit #1: 2016 Dodge Journey Driven by: Dion R. Merrill (F) (39) of Hoopeston
Unit #2: 2012 GMC Acadia Parked by: Bridget Strawser (F) (27) of Hoopeston
Details: Unit #2 was parked and unattended in front of the above location. When unit #1 struck the drivers rear of the car. Unit #1 was traveling westbound on East Washington got distracted and struck Unit #2. Unit #1 was disabled due to damage to the front passenger tire and was towed from the scene by Carnaghi’s Towing. Unit #2 stayed parked as they are awaiting instruction from the insurance company.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 9:29pm
Location: 100 blk S 3rd St
Arrested: Shai Anne Arseneau (F) (24) of Watseka
Details: HPD stopped the vehicle Ms. Arseneau was driving for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding Macon County warrant. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was released with a Notice to Appear and court date.