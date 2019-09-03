LODA — A vacant home in Loda mysteriously burned to the ground early Tuesday morning, in what the town’s fire chief is calling a suspicious blaze.
An estimated 30 volunteer firefighters from Loda, Buckley and Paxton responded around 1 a.m. to the fire at the two-story house in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street, Loda Fire Chief Harold Ecker said.
Upon arrival, the fire was fully involved, Ecker said.
An arson investigator for the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal visited the scene Tuesday, but he was unable to determine what caused the fire due to the extent of the damage, Ecker said.
“The home is totally gone,” Ecker said. “The only thing left is the foundation.”
The fire remained under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Ecker said.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening, said Clint Perzee, an investigator for the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Iroquois County Crime Stoppers at 815-43-CRIME. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.