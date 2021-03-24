Mike Allen’s 20th year as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football coach was missing something.
Beyond just a fall starting time, which was taken away earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen is accustomed to gearing up for a football season in the sweltering summer heat. Before classes have begun.
This pandemic-ravaged school year brings with it spring football and a maximum of six games allowed per team.
“Doing it for 20 years, we kind of have a set routine,” Allen said. “I was still trying to figure out some things to do on Friday night (leading up to the season).”
Then, on March 5, Allen came upon a sight that might be out of place beyond Gibson City.
GCMS junior Zander Weir relaxing in a reclining chair within the bed of his truck.
“I said, ‘I’m ready now,’” Allen said. “It’s weird, but that’s all it took. The little things we’ve always done — the traditions of sitting in the parking lot, the team going to Buffalo Wild Wings — we’re still trying to do to keep things normal for the kids.”
But Allen and fellow Heart of Illinois Conference football participants can’t escape one unusual reality of their 2021 campaign.
League officials — Allen among them — have decided each team will compete in just four games.
All four local programs — Fisher, GCMS, LeRoy and Ridgeview/Lexington — opened their respective slates Saturday and wrap up April 9.
“It was tough, because we didn’t want any kids to feel like they were cheated out on anything,” said Allen, also the Falcons’ athletic director. “Without having a state series, the (IHSA football) schedule seems like it was made for a bigger school, where you wouldn’t have multiple athletes playing two or three sports.”
HOIC schools are filled with such athletes.
With IHSA summer sports practices able to start April 5 and football not ending until April 24, Allen and others in charge didn’t want to take a bite out of baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, track and field and boys’ tennis teams that didn’t even have a 2020 season because of the pandemic.
“At a small school, that would really hurt,” Allen said. “The HOIC just decided we were going to make sure our (summer) kids were taken care of and there was no overlap.”
That still doesn’t make it especially easy for HOIC football clubs to stomach an already-condensed setup being further minimized.
But Allen and Fisher coach Jake Palmer said their kids have responded admirably.
“That first day at practice out on the field was the greatest first day of practice we’ve ever had,” said Allen, who guided GCMS to Class 2A state championships in 2017 and 2018. “Not knowing if we were going to get to that point this year, it’s a practice I’ll never forget as a coach.”
“I talked to some of our seniors the other day (about) if somebody had told you in the middle of December ... that we were going to get to play four games this year, that we would’ve been really excited,” Palmer added. “We have to look through that lens and take that approach.”
Palmer said his biggest concern between the Bunnies’ first practice and their 1 p.m. Saturday opener with Westville was about trying to accomplish too much in a short period of time.
“We’ve taken seven weeks and 35 or 30 days of practice, and now we’ve crammed it down into two weeks,” Palmer said. “We’ve made sure as a coaching staff (to prioritize) ... the most important things we need to have ready to go and our kids need to know.”
Palmer acknowledged teams — his own included — may look a bit rough around the edges as they attempt to make something out of this altered season.
“It may not be quite as polished. It may be a little skinnier playbook,” Palmer said. “But we’re just looking forward to the chance to go out and compete.”
Allen, whose Falcons began their schedule on 2 p.m. Saturday versus visiting Fieldcrest, said he’s continually emphasizing COVID-19 safety protocols so GCMS’s four-game layout doesn’t shrink further.
“For a senior, that’d be devastating,” Allen said. “We said, ‘Guys, you’re going to wear masks in the summer. You’re going to get used to it on Day 1.’”