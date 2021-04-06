Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Cheer team has been enjoying the spring weather for practices during the football season, happy to be able to do what they love. Pictured: Wrigley Maxey, Karah Jones, Peyton Leonard, Kaleigh Shepherd, Karleigh Kietzman, Nicole Schultz, Ashlyn Allemand, Anneliese Kerchenfaut, Olivia Johnson and Emma Reynolds.
— Haven Hathaway
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
In the week leading up to spring break, students dressed up for March Madness: Camo Day (Monday), Twin Day (Tuesday), Favorite Sport Gear Day (Wednesday), Hat Day (Thursday) and Favorite College Team Apparel Day (Friday). Also, select seniors talked to the eighth-grade class about entering high school in the fall. Pictured: Reagan Vaughn and Mallory Johnson on Twin Day; Paul Cleary, Liam Mcmullin, Jarrett Hazelwood and Landon Wilson wearing “Blonkball” jerseys on Favorite Sport Gear Day. Blonkball is a combination of “Spike Ball” and “Ultimate Frisbee” and is popular with students; Jarrett Hazelwood, Landon Wilson and Jordyn Buhrmaster presenting to eighth-graders.
— Taylor Mennenga