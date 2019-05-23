GIBSON CITY — Allison Heavilin was named valedictorian of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s class of 2019.
A daughter of Matt and Rebecca Heavilin of Gibson City, she has been involved in student council, the Red Army student-cheering section, FFA, the National Honor Society and the Impact Club. She has also served as a freshman mentor.
She has also been a member of the softball team her freshman year, basketball cheerleading team as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and football cheerleading team all four years of high school.
She has also served as freshman class president, student council secretary as a junior and student council president as a senior.
She was named sophomore agriculture student of the year and junior science student of the year.
Heavilin plans to attend Parkland College this fall and enter the college’s nursing program.
Salutatorian
Claire Retherford was named GCMS High School’s salutatorian.
A daughter of Sue and Dean Retherford of Foosland, she has participated in FCA, student council, Project Ignition, the Interact Club, Spanish club, mental health advocacy group and the Red Army student-cheering section, in addition to serving as a freshman mentor.
She has also been a member of the volleyball, basketball and track-and-field teams.
She served as class president as a sophomore, junior and senior.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society and was named freshman math student of the year, sophomore Spanish student of the year, junior social studies student of the year, sophomore and junior student of the year, a DAR Good Citizen, Junior Citizen of the Year, and most valuable player of the volleyball and basketball teams.
Retherford plans to attend Illinois Wesleyan University and study biology/pre-med.