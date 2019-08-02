PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department is offering school immunizations.
Public school vaccinations are required for students entering kindergarten, sixth grade and high school students between 16 and 18 years old.
It is recommended that all children be vaccinated whether enrolled in public, private or home school settings.
The Ford County Public Health Department offers walk-in and scheduled vaccine appointments. For more information or to schedule an appointment, people can contact the health department at 217-379-9281.