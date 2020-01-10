Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Windy with showers early then a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 37F. S winds shifting to ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers early then a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 37F. S winds shifting to ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible.