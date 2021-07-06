The PBL Education Foundation has received a $3,500 Community Grant from Apex Clean Energy and Ford Ridge Wind to support the Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Program at the PBL Junior High School.
Foundation Vice-Chairman Joshua Houtzel said, “The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Education Foundation is very excited to receive this grant. These funds will assist The Foundation in meeting their mission by providing students and staff with access to academic resources they need to become their best.”
Project Lead The Way empowers students to lead their own discovery. PLTW’s website explains, “Middle school is a time of exploration, a time when students are figuring out what they’re passionate about today and how that relates to who they’ll become tomorrow.”
Each PLTW Gateway unit engages students in activities that not only build knowledge and skills in areas including computer science, engineering, and biomedical science, but also empowers students to develop essential skills such as problem solving, critical and creative thinking, communication, collaboration, and perseverance.
PBL seventh grade science teacher Tyler Rubarts relayed the importance of this grant, “This grant means we are going to be able to provide our 6-8th grade students an opportunity to enrich their learning through a STEM course. It allows us to continue to provide hands-on real-life courses to all students.”
The PLTW program was implemented in the 2017-18 school year. For the first three years it was funded with a grant through PLTW and this past year it was funded with a grant through PLTW/John Deere. The $3,500 grant from Apex/Ford Ridge will allow the teachers to buy additional supplies needed for all the PLTW courses, possibly fund a field trip for 6th grade students, and much more.