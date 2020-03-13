Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.