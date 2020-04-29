Each year the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR) sponsor the Good Citizens program that is open to high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education. The program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The Governor Thomas Ford Chapter NSDAR and the Piankeshaw Chapter NSSAR sponsor the contest in Ford County. The four Ford County seniors that have been named Good Citizens winners were selected because they show dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
This year’s NSDAR Good Citizens winners were Emma Schuler, a senior at PBL High School, and Hannah Hathaway, a senior at GCMS High School. Benjamin Busby, a senior at PBL, and Payton Kean, a senior at GCMS, were named the 2020 Good Citizens winners.
About each award recipient:
Emma Schuler of Paxton is the daughter of James and Kristina Schuler. Her high school activities and accomplishments have included: Band, Co-leader of Band, Marching Band Color Guard, Speech Team, Show Choir President, National Honor Society, “High School Confidential” correspondent for News Gazette, SVC Leadership Conference, two Musical performances, Illinois Leadership Seminar, Girls State, and Library Intern. Her community activities have included: St. Mary’s Youth group, Catholic Heart Work Camp, helping to raise money for the local food pantry, performing at the local 9/11 Memorial ceremony,
Benjamin Busby of Paxton is the son of Ryan and Melinda Busby. His high school activities and accomplishments have included: Football, Scholastic Bowl, Scholastic Bowl Captain, Section Leader in Band, National Honor Society, Baseball, Principal’s Student Leadership panel member, Weight Team, FFA, and ICE. His community activities have included: St. Mary’s Youth Group, Umpiring, an Environmental Consultants Internship, and Running Club.
Hannah Hathaway of Gibson City is the daughter of Parker and Sandy Hathaway. Her high school activities and accomplishments have included: Interact, Impact, Project Ignition, Basketball, Basketball Captain, Softball, Gibson-Area Swim Team, Student Council, Student Council Secretary, Freshman Mentor, Red Army, National Honors Society, Class Vice President, CCC Meeting Representative for class of 2020, Basketball Intramural Coach, Defensive Player of the Year for Basketball, Renaissance Leadership Fair, 2020 Class Representative for Curriculum Coordinating Committee Meetings, Babysitter for school events and functions, Rotary Camp Representative, High Honor Roll – three years, Most Assists for Basketball, Most Improved in Softball, 100% Award for Basketball, All Area Honorable Mention for Softball, Freshman Overall Student of the Year and Business Student of the Year, Sophomore Math Student of the Year, Junior Overall Student of the Year and Math Student of the year. Her community activities have included: Church server, Food Pantry volunteer, Meals on Wheels volunteer, Basketball Camp, Softball Camp, Blood Drive Volunteer, Thanksgiving Church Dinner volunteer, and Youth Opening Day for Little League.
Payton Kean of Gibson City is the son of Justin and Erin Kean. His high school activities and accomplishments have included: FLA, Project Ignition, Football, Football Captain, Wrestling, Wrestling Captain, Baseball, Class Secretary, Student Council, Impact mentor, and Interact. His community activities have included: Bible Church Youth Group, FLA Power Camp Huddle Leader, Food Pantry volunteer, Summer Play volunteer, and Shepherd’s Closet volunteer.