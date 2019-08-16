GILMAN — Brian Norton, a resident of Paxton, has resigned from his position as a police officer in the Iroquois County community of Gilman and has accepted a job closer to home with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, The Gilman Star reported.
The Gilman City Council discussed the ongoing troubles of replacing Norton during its Aug. 12 meeting, noting that the city advertised for candidates in a local newspaper and two area daily newspapers but received only three applications.
As an alternative to the more expensive option of hiring another officer and possibly needing to send the new recruit to police training, Alderman Randy Eimen suggested possibly contracting with the sheriff’s office or sharing law enforcement services with another town.
The city council made plans to continue discussions with the county regarding a possible contract.