GIBSON CITY - As Gibson City marks the 150th anniversary of its founding this year, the sesquicentennial planning committee is spotlighting some of the town’s businesses and their stories.
Established in 1949 by Robert Glenn Davis, Davis Welding and Manufacturing is one of the oldest non-corporate-run businesses in Gibson City. The company began when Lawrence Fitzhenry, the son of a blacksmith who immigrated from Ireland, sold Davis his blacksmith and repair shop, The Brick Blacksmith Shop. According to an advertisement in the Gibson City Courier from Dec. 16, 1904, the small shop at 119 W. Eighth St. also offered horse shoeing and “fine buggy painting.”
Davis’ son, former owner Tom Davis, said the welding shop relocated to its current 15,000-square-foot building at 511 W. Eighth St. around 1951 or 1952.
Over the years, Davis Welding continued to add services and products, progressing into the manufacturing of skid steers and hydraulic manure removal equipment in the 1960s and 1970s. The business then began specializing in hydraulic cylinder manufacture and repair while still serving the community with all kinds of repairs.
Tom Davis and his brother assumed leadership in 1996 when their father passed away. They continued the tradition of helping high school students with the cooperative education work program from its inception in 1965 until 2015.
In 2015, the Davises sold the business to the Wachstetter family, who kept the name Davis Welding and Manufacturing.