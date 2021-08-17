The Gibson City Sesquicentennial will celebrate another event.
On Sunday, Sept. 12 there will be an old fashion Hymn Sing at the North Pavilion at 2 p.m.
Right after that there will be an Ice Cream Social with pies and ice cream. This is brought to you by the Gibson City Ministerial Committee.
At 3:30 p.m. there will be a vintage ballgame between some awesome Gibson City Guys against the Springfield Long Nine Vintage Base Ball Club. This will be held at McMillian Field in Gibson City.
Some of the rules of the game are:
The pitcher, referred to as the hurler in 1858 pitches the ball underhand with as little of an arch as possible. The hurlers main job is to throw a hittable ball the hitter( striker)
A ball caught on one bounce is an out and all base runners can advance at their own risk.
A ball caught on the fly is an out all runners are allowed to return to their base on a caught ball
A ball fielded on more than one hop is played just like current baseball
A runner going to first is not allowed to overrun first on a groundball on the infield. If he overruns first he can be tagged out.
No sliding allowed at all
No tagging up on a caught fly ball
The first baseman, second baseman and third baseman must be within a step of the base they are playing when the ball is pitched. The shortstop(rover) can play anywhere on the field. The outfielders are required to play straight away at their positions.
No cussing.. .25 cent fine
No sunglasses
No gloves
Refreshments, snacks and sesquicentennial items will be sold that day.