Illinois State Police are reporting on social media that all state roads in and out of Gibson City are impassable Aug. 12. People are advised to avoid the area due to heavy flooding.
Illinois Department of Transportation is also advising motorists that if they can avoid driving in the area they should do so.
The National Weather Service is reporting southwestern Ford County is under a flood warning until 2:45 a.m. Aug. 13.
According to the weather service, at 2:59 p.m. Central time, doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rainfall had come to an end but that from four to in excess of eight inches of rain had fallen with earlier thunderstorms.
“Gibson City Police and mayor indicate that essentially all roadways in the city remain impassable, s eom with several feet of water over them. While additional rainfall is expend to remain light, water will take considerable time to recede from roadways, homes and businesses. Do not driver through flooded roadways as you risk getting stranded. Flooding is also being experienced in Paxton and Elliott,” reads the National Weather Service.