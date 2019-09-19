GIBSON CITY — Members of the Gibson City Pool Board do not have final numbers yet, but swimming pool manager Randy Ferguson said at the board’s Sept. 18 meeting that it appears the pool will end its season with a positive balance.
Also, Ferguson said he will be providing the board with the past two years’ attendance numbers, categorized by swimmers’ ages, to be used for planning purposes. A new outdoor municipal pool is likely to be built in the near future, with an exploratory committee’s work now completed. Ferguson said the next step is for computer-generated design simulations and costs to go to the city council’s finance committee. Fundraising and building plans still need to be finalized.
In discussing the current pool’s maintenance situation, Ferguson said “something is consistently leaking” because the bottom of the grated hole through which pipes from all three pools pass has water in it when it should be dry. Ferguson said it has been difficult to precisely locate the source of the leak in the old cast-iron pipes.
Ferguson said the pool’s assistant manager, Hannah Cliff, was to be commended for learning how to run the pool’s systems during this season. Ferguson said he expects her to become a certified swim instructor within the coming year, and she has agreed to fill the assistant manager’s role for the 2020 season.
Board President Mark Ward said Cliff “went above and beyond” her job requirements in many ways. Board members agreed to award her an appreciation bonus in the future.
Pool employees used a punch clock and time cards for the first time this past year, a practice Ward termed “a wonderful idea.” Both employees and board members favor continuing that process. After some discussion about punch card retention, Ward said he will contact the city office to determine how long and where the cards should be stored. The cards form the basis of payroll transmittals submitted by Cliff for city paychecks to be issued to pool employees.
The board scheduled a meeting on Feb. 18, 2020, to plan the pool’s annual budget and board meeting schedule.
Board members present also included Debbie Davis, Jill Andreae and Paul Phillips.