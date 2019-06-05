URBANA — Lisa Dillon, a 20-year employee of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and owner of the Healing Begins Now pain clinic in Gibson City, was recently honored at the hospital’s 2019 Nurse Exemplar Ceremony.
Dillon was one of eight nurse exemplars selected by the hospital as role models and as the most outstanding registered nurses in the Carle system.
Dillon was employed at Carle as an intensive-care unit (ICU) nurse for almost 18 years, earning many certifications such as CCRN and ACLS.
Dillon was previously chosen as a winner of Carle’s prestigious Professional Practice Award about 12 years ago, also recognizing her as one of the top-performing registered nurses in the Carle system.
Dillon currently works at Carle’s Chest Medicine Clinic in Urbana on a part-time basis while operating her traditional Chinese medicine practice, Healing Begins Now, in Gibson City.
Dillon has a history of mentoring new registered nurses in the cardiac unit following open-heart/chest surgeries.
One of her former mentees nominated her for the Nurse Exemplar award, saying: “Lisa commits 100 percent of her hard-earned knowledge and experience to a successful outcome. Her approach is a holistic one that encompasses the patient, family, and how they will interact with the healthcare system. Lisa is also a licensed acupuncturist who uses her experience and knowledge to give people a chance to experience healing from pain and chronic health problems through Chinese medicine. She assists those experiencing PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) or terminal illnesses, using her skills to alleviate suffering. She also treats athletes from high school sports, through marathoners and Iron Man participants. Her kindness toward patients with pulmonary or heart disease is inspiring. ... Lisa works with her hands, her mind, and her heart.”
Dillon is married to Dean Dillon and is the mother of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School graduates Dayle Carroll, a doctor of veterinary medicine, and Donald Dillon, senior manager of corporate safety for Interstate Hotels and Resorts.