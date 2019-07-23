GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year is balanced, according to Mayor Dan Dickey, and the city ended up spending less money than it budgeted for last fiscal year.
City council members approved the fiscal year 2020 budget and appropriations ordinance Monday night. Alderman Scott Davis, who serves as finance committee chairman, said the appropriations ordinance includes 10 percent more money in potential expenses than the new budget contains.
The budget had earlier been discussed and approved at a special city council meeting on Monday, July 15, but the action was nullified due to improper public notice. Although the city posted the meeting’s agenda on its website and on the door of City Hall, no city official emailed it to members of the media and community like the city usually does, meaning no one other than one resident and the council members were present.
The appropriations ordinance calls for a total of $6,951,010 in possible expenses. Of that, up to $2,611,565 could be spent in the general fund, with the rest appropriated for special city funds.
Davis said the city ended the 2019 fiscal year with a $1,964 surplus in its general fund, and it ended up not spending $300,000 it had approved in its budget.
“Typically we do have extra things built into (the budget),” Davis explained. “If we do not have something in budget or appropriations, it’s hard to go back and put it in there. Just because it’s in the budget doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.”
Committee meeting set
Alderman Aaron Kafer announced that a police/health/light/nuisance committee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, to discuss residents’ compliance with city ordinances.
Gibson City resident and former alderman Ron Conover complained to the board about properties near his home on the south side of town, mentioning inoperable vehicles and tree debris.
Conover mentioned the property at the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Sangamon Avenue, where the homeowner cut a tree down two years ago but still had pieces of trunk lying in the yard.
“Some people must drive around with their eyes shut and not look at it,” Conover said. “First thing people see when they come to town is a bunch of garbage. If that was my property, the city would come and tell me to get rid of it.”
Conover suggested Dickey and other city officials visit Paxton. Conover commended Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold for cleaning that city up, saying Gibson City should do the same.
“We’re just so loose on everything that it’s a mess,” Conover said. “There’s got to be something done.”
Other business
Also at Monday’s meeting:
➜ Council members approved providing $5,000 in funding for the 2019 Harvest Fest in downtown Gibson City. The money will come from the city’s marketing fund. The council also approved requests for city equipment, water and electric use and street closures for the Harvest Fest event. Kafer voted against the requests but did vote in favor of marketing spending.
➜ Kaleb Kraft said the infield renovation projects at McMillen Field and Roy Roemer Field were 75 percent complete. Kraft said contractor Jeff Anderson has installed a timelapse camera, which will compile video for a timeline once the project is completed. Kraft mentioned that new sod is being laid since the infields were reconfigured for regulation measurements.
➜ City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said sewage that could be smelled throughout much of the city last week was not from the city’s wastewater treatment plant but rather from DuPont’s retention pond.
➜ Alderman Greg Houtzel questioned a $3,795 increase in costs for the replacement of an end-loader, which was approved by council members at its July 8 meeting. Stauffer said the city’s old end-loader blew a tire shortly before it was to be traded in, and its other three tires needed to be replaced. Stauffer said the cost was added to Birkey’s Farm Store’s bid amount.