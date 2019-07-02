GIBSON CITY — The first tea party meeting in Ford County in seven years drew a small but voiceful crowd, pointing out issues that affected them.
Eight people gathered at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City last Wednesday night for a town-hall meeting with state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City. The meeting was organized just a few days earlier by Denis Fisher, a Gibson City resident who had been active in the Ford County tea party.
Bennett discussed the spring legislative session with the group, including spending bills. With the state’s new 19-cent motor fuel tax taking effect the following Monday, Bennett told the group that changes should come to highways in his legislative district.
“The No. 1 thing I hear from people at coffee shops and town halls is, ‘What are you going to do about the roads?’ — whether that means Route 9 through Elliott or Route 47 throughout the state,” Bennett said, reflecting on the heavily traveled highways going into Gibson City which have become rough in recent years and are hard to drive on. “These roads need help.”
Bennett cited the poor condition of the roads as the reason he voted for the Rebuild Illinois measure, which provides $45 billion for infrastructure upgrades around the state and is partially funded through tax increases on gasoline and cigarettes.
Bennett said the state’s highways provide significant opportunities and growth for rural communities, as the roads are the only means of transportation for commercial industry. Should the state’s roadways get worse, Bennett said, the economy of the 106th District would be affected.
“If we don’t get them fixed soon, we’re going to lose our primary means of travel,” Bennett said. “If we lose our rural economy because of bad roads, what’s left?”
Bennett’s wife, Kathy, pointed out that Indiana’s gas tax is 29 cents and Iowa’s is 30.5 — higher that Illinois’ old rate.
“I know people say they’re going to go to Indiana, but Indiana’s was higher before,” she explained.
Pay hike for lawmakers
Bennett began the conversation by mentioning the automatic pay increase that went into effect at the conclusion of the spring legislative session.
Bennett explained that state legislators receive the pay increase unless they decide they do not need it. Last month, the Senate passed a measure denying the pay increase, but the measure died in the House’s rules committee due to House Speaker Michael Madigan not approving of it.
Currently, Bennett said, each legislator receives a $1,600 pay increase each year, with some receiving more depending on committee membership.
Bennett said he does not keep the small stipend, instead dividing the money among several charities in his district.
Even with it being a small amount, one woman in the audience said Bennett’s constituents should decide where the money belongs.
“I think the taxpayers should vote on it,” she remarked. “It should be on the ballot.”
Still, Bennett pointed out that the money would stay in his district.
“The money will not go to Chicago,” Bennett said. “We have enough organizations that need help.”
Other topics of note
Bennett also talked with the group about other hot-button issues in Illinois, including the graduated income tax measure being put on the November 2020 election ballot and expanded abortion coverage throughout Illinois.
Retired Roberts educator Richard Long said he was surprised Democratic politicians are running on the notion of expanding abortion rights in the country.
“Being 80 years old, I look back and if any politician had gotten up and said, ‘We’re going to kill our babies, even the unborn, it’s all right,’ I don’t care if you’re Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, they’d throw you out the window,” Long said. “I can’t believe I’m seeing politicians, particularly on the national level, saying, ‘I’m going to run on abortion, and kill them after they’re born, and we’ll pay for every kid’s college.’”
Bennett also spoke at length about the state’s pension woes, something he has talked about in other discussions before. Bennett credited Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for making good on the state’s pension payments, unlike other governors.
Long said Bennett was exemplary among other politicians in Springfield.
“You work for the people,” Long told Bennett. “That’s what we’ve needed for a long time.”