GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club is asking the public to donate their unused cans of spray paint for use on a rock garden project at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex.
“This project will take a lot of spray paint and acrylic paint and sealer,” a notice from the Rotary Club stated. “We are assuming there are a lot of people with extra paint sitting around. If you have paint of any kind to donate, please contact Stephanie Johnson at stephanie_johnson@gibsonhospitalorg.”
People wishing to donate spray paint can also contact Johnson at 217-781-2144.
The club asked that donations be made by Feb. 1.
The rock garden project is being completed by the Rotary Club in conjunction with the youth at CAPS and the Rotary’s Interact Club.