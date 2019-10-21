GIBSON CITY — In honor of World Polio Day, which is widely recognized on Oct. 24, the Rotary Club of Gibson City hosted a food stand at the city’s monthly Friday Night Under the Lights car cruise last weekend.
Hotdog meals were provided to attendees at no cost; however, a free-will donation was accepted for PolioPlus as part of the Rotary Club’s mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease polio.
“This year marked the third year the club has provided the meals for donations rather than charging a small fee, and we have found that the donations have been very generous and we have been able to donate nearly $800 to the Rotary PolioPlus fund by doing this,” said the Gibson City Rotary Club’s fundraising chairman, Susie Tongate. “However, since the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match donations to this fund 2 to 1, we are actually contributing $2,400.”
Since 1985, Rotary International has contributed nearly $1.2 billion and countless volunteer hours to the protection of more than two billion children in 122 countries. Polio remains endemic in three countries — Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan — although other countries remain at risk for imported cases.
Tongate and fellow Gibson City Rotarian Sue Everett recently attended a Rotary district conference where the keynote speaker was Illinois State University President Larry Dietz. Dietz spoke, emotionally, about growing up with a brother who had contracted polio while very young and the lifelong effects it had on their family.
“It is exciting to be part of an organization that is making such a difference,” Tongate said. “Hopefully there will no longer be stories told of families struggling to deal with the terrible effects of this disease.”
A highly infectious disease, polio causes paralysis and is sometimes fatal. As there is no cure, the best protection is prevention. For as little as 60 cents worth of vaccine, a child can be protected against the crippling disease for life.
After an international investment of more than $9 billion and the successful engagement of more than 200 countries and 20 million volunteers, polio could be the first human disease of the 21st century to be eradicated.
The Gibson City Rotary Club will accept any donations for the PolioPlus fund. Checks can be given to Rotary members or sent to the club at: Gibson City Rotary Club, P.O. Box 103, Gibson City, IL 60936. People should note on the check that it is a “PolioPlus donation.”
For more information, people can contact Tongate at 309-825-0311 or stongate@hotmail.com.