GIBSON CITY — Several residents of the Cender Addition in Gibson City complained to city officials about a neglected property in their neighborhood during a meeting of the city council’s police/health, light and nuisance committee Monday night.
The residence at 101 Walnut St. has been targeted for cleanup by the city before. Police Chief Adam Rosendahl said the house is unlivable due to what the homeowner calls “burst pipes.” The family has been living out of a camper next to the house for some time.
Rosendahl said he spoke with the Walnut Street homeowner recently to have the condition of the residence addressed. Rosendahl said two unregistered vehicles now have proper registration, and the homeowner told him she was working to move some belongings back into the house.
But neighbors say problems run much deeper than that. Junk and debris is littered throughout the backyard and is visible to motorists entering Gibson City from the south, they said. They also spoke of cats, possums and raccoons living in the mess.
The neighbors estimated that 15 cats roam the street at night, and they believe the felines all come from the one property. An elderly man said he worries about his grandson playing outside, and another woman who runs a daycare said the animals walk next to children during the daytime.
One resident said his neighbor has resorted to hitting and killing cats with his truck because he is tired of them tearing up his property, and he asked if something could be done.
Rosendahl said two Gibson City residents have volunteered to rescue stray cats, and a group in nearby Paxton works to domesticate cats for household ownership. Rosendahl said the city does not deal with stray cats directly, and Ford County’s animal control officer will only transport stray dogs.
City officials pressured the Walnut Street homeowner to install a backyard fence three years ago so some of the junk is not visible, though much of it still is. Rosendahl urged neighbors to call the police department with their problems.
“We’re not allowed to go back there and see what’s in (a fenced-in backyard),” Rosendahl explained. “If it’s a major issue, then it’s something we need to address, but somebody needs to let us know.”
The Walnut Street homeowner claimed to Rosendahl that she cannot clean up the property due to family circumstances. Her husband is a long-haul truck driver who is only home on weekends, Rosendahl said.
“We’re going to work with homeowners (who face ordinance violations),” Rosendahl said. “We don’t know everyone’s situation. That property has improved, but we’ll still deal with it.”
Demolition planned
Also Monday, Rosendahl told the committee that he was working to address the condition of three abandoned houses — at 629 E. 7th St., 206 W. 7th St. and 410 W. 9th St.
The property at 206 W. 7th St. has already collapsed, while the other two are in danger of collapsing, Rosendahl said.
City Attorney Marc Miller said the process of ordering demolition on an abandoned house is costly and prolonged. Miller said Gibson City would need to spend about $3,000 to $5,000 in legal fees and $15,000 for demolition itself, meaning a $20,000 expense per property.
The mayor said costs could be reduced by lumping several properties together as part of one large project, and homeowners could be reimbursed through a property improvement fund set up in the city’s budget. A resident recently demolished a house on 16th Street using money from that fund.
Committee members recommended an ordinance change proposed by former alderman Jan Hall, moving the window of time from when a letter is sent to the homeowner and the date of legal action from 10 days to 30. One committee member said an out-of-town homeowner might not respond within a short time frame.
Miller, meanwhile, suggested the city present an informal letter before a formal one.
Alderman Aaron Kafer said allowing voluntary action “gives a homeowner more value to their property.”
Hall also mentioned a provision in the city’s ordinance allowing delinquent homeowners to plead guilty upfront and pay the costs without going to court. Miller said the city deals with about three cases of this each year, and police Capt. Kaleb Kraft said he has encountered property owners who refused to resolve matters without a court case.
Miller did mention that a property owner would save $97 in mandated court costs by ending the matter upfront.
Rosendahl said the Gibson City Police Department had issued 104 notices or warnings for ordinance violations since March 1, including 36 for animal control, 24 for tall grass, 19 for inoperable vehicles, 17 for junk and debris, six for door-to-door soliciting and two for improper swimming pool fencing. Seven tickets had been written, and 14 cases were still pending.
Meanwhile, former alderman Ron Conover mentioned a property at 426 S. Sangamon Ave., where the resident cut down an ash tree two years ago but has not removed cut-up pieces of the trunk. Rosendahl said he has contacted the homeowner and is trying to figure out what statutes the city has to deal with it.
Kraft said the police department is lenient with some homeowners but noted those residents have “exhausted all voluntary compliance” once a ticket is written.
“Not everyone has been raised the same, so we do have some compassion,” Kraft added.
Rosendahl said homeowners should contact the police department about nuisance properties.
“The police department is open 24/7,” Rosendahl explained. “If someone brings it to our attention, we’ll be glad to deal with it.”