There has been great progress on clean up thus far. If you have any debris, please place it
on the curb for pickup. The City will resume debris pick up Monday, August 23 through
Thursday, August 26. An additional round of pick up will be done Monday, August 30.
Team Rubicon will be available for cleanup assistance through Tuesday, August 24. If
you need assistance (ie: drywall/carpet removal, yard cleanup, removal of damaged
items) contact Team Rubicon at 469-984-7993.
Volunteers are still needed. If you would like to volunteer, please go to New Beginnings
Church located at 107 S. Sangamon Ave. between 9 am and 5 pm. Proper attire would
include long pants, work gloves and closed toe shoes.
Monetary donations for flood victims can be made by: VENMO
@gibsonckityfloodrelief, calling the Bank of Gibson City at 217-784-4233, or sending a
check payable to “City of Gibson Flood Relief” and mail to the following:
City of Gibson Flood Relief
804 S Sangamon Ave.
Gibson City, IL 60936
A needs-based process is being developed on how funds will be dispersed to Gibson City
residents in need impacted by the flood.
The following physical donations may be dropped off at Gibson City Bible Church:
-Work gloves
-Brooms
-Mops
-Box fans
-Squeegees
-Dehumidifiers
-Damprid
-Rubber gloves
-Flat shovels
-Dust pans
-Shop vacs
-Laundry detergent
If you are in need of the donated items, they are available for pick up at the Gibson City
Bible Church.
A MARC (Multi-Agency Resource Center) will be open on Saturday, August 21st from
10am – 6pm at the Kruse Center located at 207 N Lawrence St., Gibson City. The MARC will have various agencies and organizations that allow residents access to disaster related relief services and information to aide in the recovery process following a natural disaster or hazard.
If the region qualifies for state level assistance, it will be in the form of a low interest rate loan for individuals and businesses through the SBA (Small Business Administration).
The assessment has been completed and Gibson City is awaiting the final determination.
Community meals will be available for lunch and dinner through Sunday at the Gibson
City American Legion at 203 N Sangamon Ave. Lunch will start at 12 pm and dinner at 4 pm.
The Gibson Area Hospital Food Pantry will have nonperishable food packages available during business hours at the Moyer Library.
If you need any assistance, call 211 or 888-865-9903. 211 is working with the community agencies and Gibson City to provide information and assistance as available.
Gibson City and its partners would like to thank the community for all of the assistance
and donations that have been provided thus far. Please check the Gibson City Facebook page and website for updates and information going forward.