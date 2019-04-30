GIBSON CITY — Members of Gibson City’s pool board met Monday at the swimming pool to tour the facility and discuss what work remains to be done before the pool opens at noon May 31.
Pool manager Randy Ferguson led the tour and answered questions, especially from first-year pool board member Paul Phillips, who was seeing behind-the-scenes operations for the first time.
Members agreed that recent facility improvements, such as painting the entrance building’s exterior and front landscaping, were holding up well.
The tour included looking into the front ticket sales area, locker rooms for males and females, storage rooms, equipment areas, pool interior, pool decking, lighting, benches, bleachers and storage shed.
All agreed that there is much less interior cleanup to be done this year, since a family of squirrels was successfully kept out of the facility. Ferguson said he will hire the head lifeguard, Elizabeth Stroh, and other returning college-age guards for a few days to help ready everything before opening.
Ferguson said the pool walls will be painted by K&K Coating of Gibson City around May 13, depending on weather, and then he will repaint the lane lines for the Gibson Area Swim Team’s practices and meets.
Alderman Susie Tongate, the city council’s liaison to the pool board, asked Ferguson if there were any projects that may have been overlooked in the budget. Ferguson replied that nothing major was needed, adding that he tends to any problems as they come up.
“Things are looking pretty good — just needs a general cleaning,” Phillips said of the facility at the tour’s conclusion, reflecting other board members’ thoughts.