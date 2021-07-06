June 28:
Dewey Couch Jr., 61, of Rankin, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
June 29: Eric T. Welch, 25, of Farmer City, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 1:49 am
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription