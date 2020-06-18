COLFAX - The McLean County coroner has identified a Gibson City man as the victim of a single-vehicle crash in eastern McLean County early Wednesday morning.
Coroner Kathy Yoder said Kaleb M. Roberts, 28, died from multiple blunt force injuries he received when a sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed on County Road 3400 E near 1800 N about a mile south of Colfax.
Mr. Roberts was alone in the vehicle.
The McLean County sheriff’s office and Yoder are investigating the accident. Mr. Roberts was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.