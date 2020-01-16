GIBSON CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting people to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count. A recruiter has contacted the Moyer District Library in Gibson City to help get the information out to the community.
The part-time employees hired will be provided the equipment and training necessary to help with the census in Ford County. The position pays $20.50 per hour.
If interested, people can visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html for more information about how to become a census worker.
People can also send an email to william.r.wilcox@2020census.gov.
Other library news
In other library news:
➜ The library’s $1-per-bag book sale is being held this week.
➜ The public is welcome to attend a “Community Connector” meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the library to learn about resources and services available through area organizations.
➜ Kristin Hendricks from Simply You will lead a program at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the library that will teach people to design their own vision board. “The beginning of a new year and the winter months are the perfect time to dream, imagine and visualize all you want to create in your life. Kristin will guide you through why these steps are so important and what makes a vision board such a powerful and effective tool,” a news release from the library said. “She will also share universal truths on the topics of manifestation, energy, intuition and the magic of the winter solstice months to empower the journey of simply you.” Supplies will be furnished, but participants are encouraged to bring any pictures, magazines, wording or decorative items they may prefer to use. Snacks are provided. The registration fee is $30 per person.
➜ A valentine mason jar craft class is being offered at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the library. Participants will paint and decorate a beautiful farmhouse mason jar. The cost is $5.
➜ During winter, the library offers delivery and curbside service to elderly and disabled patrons. People can call the library at 784-5343 for more information if they or a loved one would benefit from such assistance.
➜ The library has many titles of audiobooks available for checkout, and all patrons have access to audiobooks through Libby on Overdrive.
➜ Through Feb. 29, adults and teens will be entered into a drawing for $50 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates for every book they read. Participants of the library’s winter reading program will fill out a simple form upon completion of each book to enter the drawing. On Feb. 29, the winter reading program ends and the final drawing will be held.
➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.
➜ Mrs. Crystal will join the afterschool program on the second Monday of every month to offer kids yoga instruction.
➜ The library will present “Mrs. Lincoln’s Salon” — a 45-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer period — at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. “Mrs. Lincoln’s Salon” takes place in her Blue Room on April 4, 1865. Mr. Lincoln and their youngest son, Tad, are at City Point. Robert, their eldest, is with General Grant in pursuit of Robert E. Lee, and Mary is alone in the Executive Mansion. The audience is invited to reminisce with Mrs. Lincoln about her childhood, her days in Springfield and her children as she celebrates Tad’s 12th birthday and the end of the Civil War. Drawing from her own letters to friends, family and political figures of the era, “Mrs. Lincoln’s Salon” paints a picture of Mary Lincoln that is both sympathetic and truthful.
➜ A University of Illinois Extension webinar entitled “Understanding the Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences” will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the library. For more information and registration, people can visit https://go.illinois.edu/DiscoverWellnessFord2020 or call 815-268-4051.
➜ The library has scheduled a visit to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center on March 28. The visit will include a docent-guided tour of the “Karkomi Holocaust Exhibition,” which offers visitors the experience of pre-war life in Europe, then ghettos and concentration camps, as well as liberation and resettlement around the world. More than 500 artifacts, documents, photographs and a German rail car help to set the scene of this turbulent time in world history. Docent-led tours provide context, understanding and survivor stories woven throughout the exhibition to make the experience both powerful and personal. Other exhibitions that day will include the “Abe and Ida Cooper Survivor Stories Experience” through a seated, 3D-interactive experience. The temporary exhibit during the visit is “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” The cost of the trip includes the price of admission, charter bus fare and lunch for $60 per person. There are 35 spaces available. For more information or to sign up, people can contact the library.
➜ A University of Illinois Extension program entitled “Medical Identity Theft” will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the library. For more information and registration, people can visit https://go.illinois.edu/DiscoverWellnessFord2020 or call 815-268-4051.
➜ Newly acquired books include: “House on Fire” by Joseph Finder, “Heart of the Black Ice” by Terry Goodkind, “Small Town” by Thomas Perry, “No Fixed Line” by Dana Stabenow, “Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict, “The Trust” by Ronald H. Balson, “The Girl from Berlin” by Ronald H. Balson and “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller.
➜ New DVDs include: “The Addams Family” and “Zombieland: Double Tap.”