GIBSON CITY — The Moyer District Library’s summer reading program — with the theme “Summer Reading: It’s Showtime!” — runs from July 1 through Aug. 1.
People interested in participating in the program who were unable to attend a recent sign-up event can still register by June 25.
People can register at www.moyer.lib.il.us.
Participants are divided into age groups: preschool, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third through fifth grades and middle/high school.
The time they spend reading can be logged online for prizes.
Participants are asked to make sure they have a current library card and any fines they have are under $4 so that books may be checked out.
Other library news
In other library news:
➜ An introduction to smart phones will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the library. Attendees will learn how to send pictures, take video, surf the Internet, download applications, use GPS and find out what that thing is they call the Cloud. The free workshop is presented by IV Cellular. To reserve a spot, people can call the library.
➜ An Alzheimer’s support group will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the library. For more information about the group, which is facilitated by Miranda Leonard, people can call her at 217-784-2535.
➜ IV Cellular will be offering a free workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the library, in which people can learn how to get the most out of their iPhone camera. Attendees will learn about all the settings, how to edit photos, as well as wireless printing and sharing. To sign up, people can call or stop by the library.
➜ A story hour event for the library’s youngest patrons will be held each Wednesday this summer at Gibson City’s North Park starting at 9 a.m. June 5. Children ages 5 and under are invited to participate. Each story hour event at the park will feature the reading of a story, snacks, and lots of fun outdoor play. Parents and guardians are required to attend with their child. The program will continue every Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. through the summer.
➜ Teens can sign up for a fun sewing project happening at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the library. They will be making shopping bags. Sewing enthusiast Tena Kincaid will be teaching the teens. Teens can sign up at the library’s front desk or by calling 217-784-5343.
➜ The library’s board of directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 19, rather than on June 12, at the library.
➜ American sign language classes for beginners are offered at 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the library.
➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.
➜ Project READ provides free tutoring to adult learners who seek to improve their reading, writing, math and/or English as a second language skills. For more information, people can call 217-353-2662, visit www.parkland.edu/projectread or contact Sharon at the library.
➜ Audiobooks are available through the Cloud Library. People can visit the library’s website for more information. It is easy to download audiobooks and e-books using one’s library card number and PIN. The library also has a growing collection of audiobooks on CD.
➜ The library is seeking to better serve children and adults with autism, as well as provide resources for parents of children with autism. The library is putting together a reference section with books and materials devoted to autism spectrum disorder. The library wants to add a sensory area and plans to begin support groups in the near future. Anyone with questions or ideas is asked to contact the library.
➜ Newly acquired books include: “Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris, “Resistance Women” by Jennifer Chiaverini, “Becoming Us” by Robin James Gunn, and “Rock with Wings,” “Spider Woman’s Daughter” and “Tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman.
➜ New DVDs include: “Greta.”