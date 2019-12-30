GIBSON CITY — Teens and adults who participate in the Moyer District Library’s winter reading program can receive prizes for every 100 minutes they spend reading, including gift cards to the Tea & Grounds coffee shop and Black & White Confections and $10 in Gibson Bucks.
Other library news
In other library news:
➜ The library’s book club meets Thursday, Jan. 2.
➜ Jumpstart, a program for children ages 0-3 and their parents to promote growth and development through simple activities that strengthen the parent-child relationship, will resume at the library at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
➜ Children’s Story Hours will start back up on Monday, Jan. 13. Preschool Story Hour starts at 10 a.m., followed by Story Hour for students in kindergarten through fifth grade at 3:45 p.m.
➜ Card-making classes led by Mary McCormick will be offered at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the library. People can sign up at the circulation desk. Participants will receive instruction and help in creating four beautiful and unique cards. The $10 cost covers materials.
➜ People will be creating a cute snowman for the season out of a wine bottle on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the library. More information can be found on the library’s Facebook page.
➜ On Monday, Jan. 20, the library will be open. However, children’s programming that day will be canceled in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
➜ During winter, the library offers delivery and curbside service to elderly and disabled patrons. People can call the library for more information if they or a loved one would benefit from such assistance.
➜ The library has many titles of audiobooks available for checkout, and all patrons have access to audiobooks through Libby on Overdrive.
➜ Through Feb. 29, adults and teens will be entered into a drawing for $50 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates for every book they read. Participants of the library’s winter reading program will fill out a simple form upon completion of each book to enter the drawing.
➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.
➜ The library has scheduled a visit to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center on March 28. The visit will include a docent-guided tour of the “Karkomi Holocaust Exhibition,” which offers visitors the experience of pre-war life in Europe, then ghettos and concentration camps, as well as liberation and resettlement around the world. More than 500 artifacts, documents, photographs and a German rail car help to set the scene of this turbulent time in world history. Docent-led tours provide context, understanding and survivor stories woven throughout the exhibition to make the experience both powerful and personal. Other exhibitions that day will include the “Abe and Ida Cooper Survivor Stories Experience” through a seated, 3D-interactive experience. The temporary exhibit during the visit is “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” The cost of the trip includes the price of admission, charter bus fare and lunch for $60 per person. There are 35 spaces available. For more information or to sign up, people can contact the library.
➜ Newly acquired books include: “9 Elms” by Robert Bryndza, “Saving Sophie” by Ronald Balson, “Karolinas/Twins by Ronald Halson,” “The Roll of the Drums” by Jan Drexler, “The Bishop’s Daughter” by Patricia Johns, “Andrew” by Jennifer Beckstrand and “Pushing Brilliance” by Tim Tigner.
➜ New DVDs include: “Judy,” “Adopt a Highway,” “Joker,” “Big Little Lies, Season 2,” “The Lighthouse,” “A Million Little Pieces” and “The Shed.”