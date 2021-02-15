How did the citizens and leadership of Gibson City pave the way for three Illinois state highways to pass through the town? Why were these so-called hard roads built and when were they completed? What was the cost?
Looking back 100 years, Gibson City was poised to see the benefits of an improved road system. As an agricultural area, crops and livestock needed to move to markets on reliable all-weather roads. The emerging automobile acceptance and use were calling for dependable roadways. The federal government had responded by providing matching funds for state road construction via the Federal Aid Road Act of 1916 followed by the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1921. Meanwhile, in 1918, Illinois voters authorized $60 million in road bonds and another $100 million in bonds in 1924.
Illinois Route 9
Illinois Route 9 was established in 1918 as one of the original 46 State Bond Issuance routes.
The contractor for the 35 mile stretch of hard road between Gibson City and Bloomington was Smith Brothers of Dallas, Texas. It was reported that the contractor would need the work of 200 men. Commissary camps for the laborers were set up on local farms. Crushed rock was coming from Joliet and sand was sourced from Lexington. Six cement storage houses would hold 36,000 barrels of cement in storage with about 100,000 barrels of cement needed for the stretch of hard road between Bloomington and Gibson City.
Work began May 1, 1925 and took approximately one year. At a cost of about $1,000,000, the span of roadway was unique because it did not touch a village, town or city. At the time it was said to be the longest pavement in the United States without a connecting settlement.
The 30 mile stretch between Bloomington and Gibson City was dedicated in 1926 with great fanfare which included a procession to and from Bloomington, ceremonies at the McLean and Ford County line, and a large banquet with addresses from state officials, including Governor Len Small.
Another prominent guest and speaker at the celebration held at the Methodist Episcopal Church was 86-year-old Former Governor Joseph W. Pifer. Forty-one years earlier, in 1867, Pifer spent time with Jonathon B. Lott and his bride Margaret Gibson Lott at their boxcar home near what was to become Gibson City. It is interesting to note that Mr. Lott recognized the value of transportation and did much to secure rail access to the Village of Gibson.
Senator Richard Meents of Ashkum noted that it would have taken Ford County 104 years to pay for the roads if it had not been for the federal and state cost sharing. Representative G. J. Johnson of Paxton gave credit to Gibson City as the center of road enthusiasm.
Illinois Route 47
When the second round of state highway bond money was approved in 1924, legislators from all over the state scrambled to get some of the $100 million allocated to their districts for hard roads. Illinois Chief Highway Engineer Frank Sheets promoted the need for a direct north-south road that would take travelers north but avoid the heavily congested Chicago routes. With the aid of a ruler, Sheets drew a straight line from Seymour (about 7 miles south of Mahomet) to the Wisconsin state line. With his influence, this road was at the top of the list for this $100 million bond issue. The earlier road funding of $60 million in 1918 provided funds for state Routes 1 through 46. Thus, the first road funded with the new infusion of funds became State Route 47.
It was reported in 1928 that 300 Gibson City fans attended a public hearing at Chanute Field gymnasium for the purpose of presenting a unified plan for routing Illinois Route 47 through Gibson City. Henry Hager, president of the Gibson City Chamber presented a map of the proposed routing. Although Gibson City initially favored a route that would bring travelers through the business district on Sangamon Avenue, it became evident that heavy truck traffic would not be kind long term to the streets of Gibson City.
Illinois Governor Len Small as well as state highway officials were present at the Rantoul hearing which was also held for consideration of additional state highway planning. Governor Small emphasized that costs must be below $30,000 per mile of slab.
Due to challenges in obtaining rights-of-way and the state’s reluctance to approve some railroad crossings, Route 47 was one of the last Illinois state routes to be completed in late 1934.
Illinois Route 54
Illinois Route 54 began life as Illinois Route 48. Another straight-line road, it primarily followed the Wabash Railroad from Onarga to Litchfield. At the time, it was designed to be one of the most important routes in the state. Route 48 would provide an essential segment of the shortest route from St. Louis to Chicago. Motorists hoped to travel to the upcoming Century of Progress International Exposition, known as the Chicago World’s Fair, planned for 1933-1934.
When Route 48 was finally competed in 1934, Ford County could boast that every town in the county was reached by state pavements. The several communities that were not directly on the highways had paved spurs to them from the concrete roadways.
State Route 48 was federalized and made a section of United States Route 54 in 1941. Area drivers first noticed the change in highway signage in the spring of 1942. The U.S. highway ran from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago. In 1972, Route 54 returned to Illinois state route status.
Gibson City area business, commerce and agriculture have benefited from each of the three state highways that bring outsiders to the community, serve the citizens in their work and leisure travel, and provide dependability and stability to the community.
