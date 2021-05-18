GIBSON CITY ─ Vintage car enthusiasts will gather to see unique automobiles at a Cruise Night event takes over the downtown streets from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 21.
Classic cars, antiques, muscle cars, hot rods, imports, motorcycles, Jeeps, custom cars, pickup trucks, rat rods, project cars and even golf carts are all welcome.
During the event, there will be live tunes at a free concert by Breaking Storm, a classic country and rock band from the Cornell/Streator area. The music is sponsored by Busey Bank loan officer Suzanne Stachura, Keller Williams agent Angela Roderick and State Farm agent Greg Kurtenbach, but band tips are appreciated.
There will also be food and drinks available from food vendors Pioletti’s Tasting Room, Goin Catering, Bayern Stube and Burgers and Beer.
The cruise nights started in 2017 as a way to bring the community together and are held on the third Friday of the month through September. The upcoming schedule includes country/classic rock/surfer rock/rockabilly /jump blues band The King T’z on June 25 (on the fourth Friday due to the Ford County Fair), classic country and rock artists Double Shot Duo on July 16, Loda-based pop and country artists JMT Trio on Aug. 20 and Bloomington-based high-energy dance band Style in Stereo on Sept. 17.